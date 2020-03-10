Shoppers panic buy at supermarket after Italy announces countrywide lockdown

Global  

A large crowd of Italians queued in the early hours of the morning in a supermarket in Rome on Tuesday (March 10), stocking up on supplies after a lockdown was announced in an unprecedented attempt to beat coronavirus in Europe&apos;s worst-affected country.
