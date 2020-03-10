Shoppers panic buy at supermarket after Italy announces countrywide lockdown 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:53s - Published Shoppers panic buy at supermarket after Italy announces countrywide lockdown A large crowd of Italians queued in the early hours of the morning in a supermarket in Rome on Tuesday (March 10), stocking up on supplies after a lockdown was announced in an unprecedented attempt to beat coronavirus in Europe's worst-affected country. 0

