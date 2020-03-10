Global  

Qantas cuts international capacity as coronavirus bites

Australian airline Qantas announced on Tuesday (March 10) it will cut its international capacity by nearly 25% over the next six months and delay an order for Airbus A350 planes, all part of sweeping changes in response to a coronavirus-led plunge in passenger demand.

Libby Hogan reports.

