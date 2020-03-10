|
UK to see many more coronavirus cases, says health official
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries says the UK will see "many more" cases of coronavirus.
She explains the government is planning for the worst case scenario - which could see up to 80% of the population infected - while hoping for the best, a figure of 20%.
Report by Alibhaiz.
