Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi in India

Pop star Nick Jonas and his actress wife Priyanka Chopra returned to her native India last week to kickstart celebrations for the 2020 Holi festival.

Nick Jonas just experienced the Holi festival for the very first time and he had a very colorful...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra radiate love in every single photo they take, but the pics they've...

Apna Smartphone Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ Pic From Celebrations Is Just Too Cool https://t.co/9xekQ3GrWM https://t.co/apS754nIvz 2 hours ago

Apna Smartphone Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ Pic From Celebrations Is Just Too Cool https://t.co/VILrLv7zgx https://t.co/o1RO72NLUD 46 minutes ago

Raj Bhatnagar {On Classic Radio } Video: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas play Holi with kids, get drenched in water and colours https://t.co/UaQrlkkWRL via @dna @dna 24 minutes ago

love and peace RT @pinkvilla : Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas are smeared in colour as they celebrate Nick’s first Holi in India; See PHOTO - https://t.co/c1… 17 minutes ago

Whiny RT @billboard : Nick Jonas was all smiles alongside #PriyankaChopra for his first Holi celebrations. https://t.co/HhOcEdhgN2 7 minutes ago