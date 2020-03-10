Reporter Update: Local University Coronavirus Contingency Plans 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:49s - Published Reporter Update: Local University Coronavirus Contingency Plans KDKA's Nicole Ford is in Oakland with the latest plans the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University have in the event COVID-19 shows up in the Pittsburgh area.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Richard Lee Manner RT @KDKA: 🐝BEE-CAREFUL🐝 Virginia Wildlife Management and Control removed what they said was an 8-foot-long beehive from an apartment in Ric… 12 minutes ago KDKA 🐝BEE-CAREFUL🐝 Virginia Wildlife Management and Control removed what they said was an 8-foot-long beehive from an ap… https://t.co/NPbLE1YV9A 56 minutes ago