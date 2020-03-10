Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > OSU suspends classroom instruction through March

OSU suspends classroom instruction through March

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
OSU suspends classroom instruction through MarchOSU suspends classroom instruction through March
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

OSU suspends classroom instruction through March

BUT THE SCHOOL IS NOT CLOSING ATTHIS POINT.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

boowilson_

Chandler Wilson RT @fox8news: Ohio State University is suspending classroom instruction through at least March 30 because of coronavirus https://t.co/i4y6M… 22 minutes ago

MEL1Dublin

Marianne RT @nwbaird: Ohio State suspends classroom instruction through at least March 30 due to coronavirus concerns. https://t.co/Nz2hnsOKAz https… 2 hours ago

fesposito440

Frank Esposito RT @jensteer: Ohio State University is suspending classroom and moving to virtual lectures because of coronavirus https://t.co/RZ49Jv7oNY 2 hours ago

JeffReutter

Jeff Reutter Ohio State University suspends classroom instruction through March 30 https://t.co/LV0XaF3880 4 hours ago

wendykrafferty

Wendy RT @fox8news: Ohio State University is suspending classroom instruction through at least March 30 because of coronavirus, the school announ… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.