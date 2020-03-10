What happened to Amanda Bynes, Nickelodeon's most promising child star? 58 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:08s - Published What happened to Amanda Bynes, Nickelodeon's most promising child star? What happened to Amanda Bynes, Nickelodeon's most promising child star? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this habaesha I just wanna know what happened to Amanda Bynes 🥴 how did she suddenly go loony 37 minutes ago maybe: Kylyn What the frig happened to Amanda Bynes 😳😳😳😳 8 hours ago Dan Ripple What in the holy***happened to Amanda Bynes???? I mean, I knew she has had troubles but seriously. What. In. Th… https://t.co/SyDXcQSGQI 13 hours ago HelpNAdvice:) If you can't figure out what happened to Amanda Bynes, pretend you're Christina Ricci circa-2004 ! #onceforyestwiceforno 16 hours ago 🤍☁️𝓂𝒶𝓇𝒸𝒾𝑒☁️🤍 hi. yahhhh. uhhhhehhhh. i have a quessssstion. just a small WHAT THE FUCK HAPPENED TO AMANDA BYNES? https://t.co/Jj46Vp5uYu 1 day ago n. what happened to Amanda Bynes 😭 1 day ago Kelu Archbold ✨ What happened to Amanda Bynes... serious question 2 days ago HelpNAdvice:) If you can't figure out what happened to Amanda Bynes, pretend you're eating yourself into a coma instead! #goals #onceforyestwiceforno 2 days ago