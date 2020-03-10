Williamson County Schools close Tuesday after parent tests positive for COVID-19 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:03s - Published Williamson County Schools close Tuesday after parent tests positive for COVID-19 Williamson County Schools have announced that the district will close Tuesday after a parent tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus. It's unclear if this is a new case or one of the known cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Williamson County Schools close Tuesday after parent tests positive for COVID-19 DISTANCE LEARNING PLAN CANCONTINUE THROUGH THE SPRINGSEMESTER AND MO HIDER IS WAITINGMORE AND WE HAVE NEW INFORMATIONABOUT ANOTHER CASE IN WILLIAMSONCOUNTY THIS MORNING ANDWILLIAMSON COUNTY WAS SCHEDULEDTO BE OPEN TODAY AND THEY ARECLOSED BECAUSE OF THE SPECIFICCASE.A PARENT IS THE ONE WHO HAS THECASE AND VISITED A SCHOOL PRIORTO DIAGNOSIS AND REACHED OUT TOTHE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SAYTHEY WILL BEGIN THATINVESTIGATION TODAY INCLUDINGFIGURING OUT WHO THIS PARENT ISAND WHO MAY HAVE BEEN IN CONTACTWITH THIS AS WELL.MAKE SURE YOUR WASH YOUR HANDS





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources 3 coronavirus cases in Broward County linked to company that operates at Port Everglades: DOH The Florida Department of Health announced the fourth positive case of COVID-19 in Broward County in an early morning press release Tuesday. It said three of the cases are linked to a company that.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:48Published 19 minutes ago Classes Cancelled In St. Paul As Teachers Go On Strike Christiane Cordero reports that educators and the district were in negotiations until early Tuesday morning but could not reach a deal (2:11). WCCO This Morning – March 10, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:11Published 12 minutes ago