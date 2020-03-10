Global  

Chinese man rescued after being trapped in collapsed coronavirus hotel for almost three days

Chinese man rescued after being trapped in collapsed coronavirus hotel for almost three days

Chinese man rescued after being trapped in collapsed coronavirus hotel for almost three days

A man was rescued after being trapped in a collapsed hotel containing suspected coronavirus patients for 69 hours in southern China.
Chinese man rescued after being trapped in collapsed coronavirus hotel for almost three days

A man was rescued after being trapped in a collapsed hotel containing suspected coronavirus patients for 69 hours in southern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Quanzhou in Fujian Province on March 10, shows firemen pulling a man out of the debris slowly.

After the man was taken out and moved onto a stretcher, a firefighter asked: "Is there anyone else still trapped inside?" "Other people have been rescued already.

I was the last one," the man replied.

According to reports, the man was successfully rescued 69 hours after the hotel collapsed.

Until 16:38 March 10, 62 people have been found and 20 of them have died.

There are still nine people missing.




