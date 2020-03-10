Chinese man rescued after being trapped in collapsed coronavirus hotel for almost three days

A man was rescued after being trapped in a collapsed hotel containing suspected coronavirus patients for 69 hours in southern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Quanzhou in Fujian Province on March 10, shows firemen pulling a man out of the debris slowly.

After the man was taken out and moved onto a stretcher, a firefighter asked: "Is there anyone else still trapped inside?" "Other people have been rescued already.

I was the last one," the man replied.

According to reports, the man was successfully rescued 69 hours after the hotel collapsed.

Until 16:38 March 10, 62 people have been found and 20 of them have died.

There are still nine people missing.