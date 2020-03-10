Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Keira Knightley thrilled with daughter's views on Sleeping Beauty

Keira Knightley thrilled with daughter's views on Sleeping Beauty

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Keira Knightley thrilled with daughter's views on Sleeping Beauty

Keira Knightley thrilled with daughter's views on Sleeping Beauty

Keira Knightly was pleased with her daughter's reaction to Sleeping Beauty after the four year old pointed out the issue of consent in the fairytale.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Keira Knightley Delighted by Daughter's Mature Reaction to 'Sleeping Beauty'

The 'Begin Again' actress reveals in a new interview that she's satisfied with how her 4-year-old...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.