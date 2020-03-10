Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A Look Inside an Italian Hospital Dealing With an Influx of Coronavirus Patients

A Look Inside an Italian Hospital Dealing With an Influx of Coronavirus Patients

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
A Look Inside an Italian Hospital Dealing With an Influx of Coronavirus Patients

A Look Inside an Italian Hospital Dealing With an Influx of Coronavirus Patients

Nearly 150 patients have been added to this hospital in Northern Italy as we’re given a look into a ward trying to battle coronavirus.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the look inside.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Italy in lockdown as coronavirus restrictions extended nationwide [Video]Italy in lockdown as coronavirus restrictions extended nationwide

Italy extended coronavirus travel restrictions previously limited to the country’s north to the whole country on Tuesday, with soldiers and police enforcing bans. Some 9,172 people have been infected..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Coronavirus in Italy: ICU video shows patients struggling to survive [Video]Coronavirus in Italy: ICU video shows patients struggling to survive

At an intensive care unit in Cremona, Italy, coronavirus patients are being treated by medical staff in protective suits. This rare look inside an ICU shows patients on ventilators lying face-down to..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.