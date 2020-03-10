Makeshift hospitals in China virus epicenter officially shut

Global  

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV shows footage of recently-discharged patients leaving makeshift hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, in a sign that authorities' efforts to control the virus are working.
The last of 14 makeshift hospitals in Wuhan officially shut on Tuesday (March 10), state media reported.

The closures come on the same day as Chinese President Xi Jinping's first visit to Wuhan since the start of the outbreak.

Earlier on Tuesday, China announced that it had just 19 new coronavirus infections on Monday (March 9), down from 40 a day earlier.

That also marked the third straight day of no new domestically transmitted cases in mainland China outside of Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, even as the disease spreads rapidly in other countries, including Italy and the United States.



