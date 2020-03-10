Global  

Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997

Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997

Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997

The circuit breaker mechanism was triggered early in Monday's trading after the S&P 500 plunged seven percent shortly after opening.
Here's how much Mass. companies lost at today's market open

The 10 most valuable Massachusetts public companies lost $43 billion at the open of markets Monday as...
bizjournals - Published

U.S. stock market circuit breakers working as expected: NYSE president

Safeguards in the U.S. stock market are functioning as planned, the president of the New York Stock...
Reuters - Published


Alberto98559730

Alberto RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Trading in U.S. stocks was halted temporarily after a 7% drop set off a "circuit breaker" to prevent a deeper c… 18 seconds ago

mjCarefree

mike RT @rtyson82: never again do i wanna hear anything about how millennials and generation z are coddled or spoiled or get participation troph… 4 minutes ago

6ixvms

Victor Salinas RT @CNNBusiness: Stocks resumed trading after the New York Stock Exchange halted activity following a 7% drop in the S&P 500 https://t.co/d… 42 minutes ago

AdrianeKaylor

S. Adriane Kaylor RT @TDA4advisors: U.S. Stock Market trading was halted after experiencing a 7% drop and reopened at 8:49 AM CT. Here are the thresholds t… 1 hour ago

darethereum

Tor RT @PaySatoshis: @hodlonaut #bitcoin LIMIT DOWN -10% All BTC trading halted for 15 minutes..... Actually that's the Stock Market, my bad… 1 hour ago

USAloveGOD

🖤❤Christine💋#Winning RT @filnj: Trump: Coronavirus Isn't the Only Reason the Stock Market Is Falling https://t.co/c4KsPgwBQ1 1 hour ago

Joyfully2

PJ Malone Dow Jones Plunges 2,014 Points, Pushing Down Footwear Stocks https://t.co/9kLO9HBUF2 via @footwearnews 1 hour ago

WeCuff

OWN we cuff (Deboosted) RT @Electra661: This is not Good! 👉Stock Trading Halted After Markets Plunge At Market Open | NBC News https://t.co/AkIrVbF0Bm via @YouTube… 2 hours ago


Financial Fallout Continues As Coronavirus Outbreak Continues To Grow [Video]Financial Fallout Continues As Coronavirus Outbreak Continues To Grow

President Donald Trump addressed concerns about the growing coronavirus outbreak Monday as the death toll rose and the Dow Jones suffered a historic 2,000 point fall.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:39Published

Financial Focus: stock market, eBay, oil prices [Video]Financial Focus: stock market, eBay, oil prices

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. eBay is trying to crack down on price gouging among coronavirus fears. Oil prices are dropping to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

