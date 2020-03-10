Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Another Big Decision Day In Democratic Presidential Race

Another Big Decision Day In Democratic Presidential Race

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Another Big Decision Day In Democratic Presidential Race

Another Big Decision Day In Democratic Presidential Race

Laura Podesta reports six states are voting for their choice for the nominee -- including delegate rich Michigan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Bloomberg Stumps In Florida On Super Tuesday

It is a big day for the Democratic presidential candidates, when 14 states vote on Super...
cbs4.com - Published

Biden's Super Tuesday surge reboots Democratic presidential race

In the space of 24 hours, the Democratic presidential contest suddenly became a two-man race between...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •ReutersJapan Today



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sen. Cory Booker endorses Biden as leader 'to beat Donald Trump' [Video]Sen. Cory Booker endorses Biden as leader 'to beat Donald Trump'

New Jersey Democratic senator and former presidential candidate Cory Booker on Monday endorsed his one-time rival, Joe Biden, as the best person to lead the Democratic party in the 2020 presidential..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published

Biden Leads Sanders By Double Digits In Latest Poll [Video]Biden Leads Sanders By Double Digits In Latest Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a double-digit lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. CNN and SSRS conducted a new poll of Democratic voters nationwide. The poll was taken in the days after Biden's..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.