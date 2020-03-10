Makeshift hospitals in China virus epicenter officially shut
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV shows footage of recently-discharged patients leaving makeshift hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, in a sign that authorities' efforts to control the virus are working.
Chinese health officials are claiming a victory in the city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Wuhan has closed one of 16 pop-up hospitals it rapidly constructed to combat the virus, as the..