TCSO Arrests more Suspects in Dec. Beating Death

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
TULSA MAN FROM BACK INDECEMBER HAVE FINALLY BEENARRESTED.TULSA COUNTY DEPUTIESRECENTLY CAPTURED KYLERHELTON - WHILE ANOTHERSUSPECT AARON WELCH - WASARRESTED AT A HOTEL INARKANSAS.

INVESTIGATORS SAYTHE TWO MEN ALONG WITH SIXOTHERS BEAT JARED LANGWORTHYTO DEATH IN ACT OF GANGVIOLENCE.

DEPUTIES TELL US-LANGWORTHY AND THE SUSPECTSWERE ALL MEMBERS OF THEUNIVERSAL ARYAN BROTHERHOOD.




