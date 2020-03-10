Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Awkward Royal Family Photos from Commonwealth Day in the U.K.

Awkward Royal Family Photos from Commonwealth Day in the U.K.

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Awkward Royal Family Photos from Commonwealth Day in the U.K.

Awkward Royal Family Photos from Commonwealth Day in the U.K.

These photos of the royal fab four at their last event as royals together was definitely awkward.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the photographic evidence.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Royally Awkward Encounter Between Harry, Meghan, William And Kate Gets Fans Speculating [Video]Royally Awkward Encounter Between Harry, Meghan, William And Kate Gets Fans Speculating

The royal family reunited for Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey on Monday - but one particular encounter has left fans speculating. In their last royal engagement before stepping down from..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Royal family is leaving Westminster Abbey after Commonwealth Day [Video]Royal family is leaving Westminster Abbey after Commonwealth Day

Royal family is leaving Westminster Abbey after Commonwealth Day (March 9) service in London.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.