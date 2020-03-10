Awkward Royal Family Photos from Commonwealth Day in the U.K.

These photos of the royal fab four at their last event as royals together was definitely awkward.



Recent related videos from verified sources Royally Awkward Encounter Between Harry, Meghan, William And Kate Gets Fans Speculating The royal family reunited for Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey on Monday - but one particular encounter has left fans speculating. In their last royal engagement before stepping down from.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published 2 hours ago Royal family is leaving Westminster Abbey after Commonwealth Day Royal family is leaving Westminster Abbey after Commonwealth Day (March 9) service in London. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:41Published 16 hours ago