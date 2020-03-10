Global  

Worm Supermoon to Illuminate the Sky This Week

Worm Supermoon to Illuminate the Sky This Week

Worm Supermoon to Illuminate the Sky This Week

On March 9, the Full Worm Moon, the first supermoon of 2020, will be visible in the night sky.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is on its closest orbital approach to Earth, or within 90 percent of perigee.
The full worm supermoon is coming to a sky near you Monday night

The first supermoon of the year is coming to a sky near you on Monday, March 9. It will be the first...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Supermoon 2020: What to Expect, Where and When Can It Be Viewed

Supermoon 2020: What to Expect, Where and When Can It Be ViewedThese ‘Perigean Moons’ will be up in the night sky, with luminosity different from the normal....
HNGN - Published


ksf77

Moi🙋🏻‍♀️ RT @KMOV: Worm supermoon will illuminate the sky this weekend https://t.co/w5Yxy1xfTG #KMOV https://t.co/qL2EvndXWA 2 hours ago

KMOV

KMOV Worm supermoon will illuminate the sky this weekend https://t.co/w5Yxy1xfTG #KMOV https://t.co/qL2EvndXWA 2 hours ago

deecruzxx_

Dee RT @KION546: WORM SUPERMOON: A supermoon heralding spring will light up the sky Sunday and Monday. The true full moon occurs Monday, but it… 17 hours ago

MJGarciaKCMO

Manolete John Garcia RT @fox4kc: A supermoon heralding spring will light up the sky Sunday and Monday.​ https://t.co/fojlEiVcrc 18 hours ago

mikegarcia0195

Little G. RT @NicholeEGomez: Worm supermoon is illuminating the sky this week - KVIA https://t.co/BssIBssdkt 19 hours ago

NicholeEGomez

Nichole Gomez ABC-7 Worm supermoon is illuminating the sky this week - KVIA https://t.co/BssIBssdkt 19 hours ago

abc7breaking

KVIA ABC-7 News The true full moon occurs Monday, but it will appear full for three days until early Wednesday, according to NASA. https://t.co/xOPdQCp90G 20 hours ago

localnews8

Local News 8 LOOK TO THE SKY! A Full Worm Supermoon will light up the night sky and will appear full until early Wednesday! 🌕🤩 https://t.co/CNeTYYzS9Y 20 hours ago


Worm Moon Lights Up Sky [Video]Worm Moon Lights Up Sky

The supermoon was partially obscured by clouds over the Sierra Mountains, but that actually gave it an amber glow.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:49Published

Tonight: 'Worm moon' to light up the sky, supermoon of the year [Video]Tonight: 'Worm moon' to light up the sky, supermoon of the year

Monday will have the first full moon of March, called the Worm Moon. It also happens to be the first supermoon of the year. According to the Farmer&apos;s Almanac, due to its supermoon status, this..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

