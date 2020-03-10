Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter The clip shows the former vice president saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump".

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this DORIS ANNETTE BIVINGS RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump's day so far: - Stayed up last night melting down about his coronavirus test - Retweeted batshit crazy Tris… 23 seconds ago Samir Twitter puts “manipulated’ tag on faked Biden video retweeted by Trum” https://t.co/ZZBkltPkah via @Verge 5 minutes ago Casey Weigel RT @WeigelCasey: Twitter Says Biden Video Retweeted By Trump Is ‘Misleading’: Despite the label, the video had been watched over 6 million… 13 minutes ago ernest chua RT @TheRogueRocket: Twitter Gives First “Manipulated Media” Label to Video of Biden Retweeted by Trump https://t.co/UbtVP5Y61O 14 minutes ago