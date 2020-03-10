Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ravens Guard Marshal Yanda Is Retiring

Ravens Guard Marshal Yanda Is Retiring

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Ravens Guard Marshal Yanda Is RetiringRavens Offensive Lineman Marshal Yanda announces retirement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ravens’ Marshal Yanda to retire after 13 years, 8 Pro Bowls

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens guard Marshal Yanda is retiring after 13 seasons in which he was...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsPro Football Talk


Source: Ravens guard Yanda decides to retire

Ravens guard Marshal Yanda will announce his retirement this week, a source told ESPN.
ESPN - Published Also reported by •Pro Football Talk



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ravens Guard Marshal Yanda Enjoying Time At Pro Bowl As Questions Facing Retirement Loom [Video]Ravens Guard Marshal Yanda Enjoying Time At Pro Bowl As Questions Facing Retirement Loom

There's a chance the Pro Bowl could be the last career game for Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.