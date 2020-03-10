Stacey Solomon taking social media break to mark Caroline Flack's funeral

Stacey Solomon is taking a short break from social media on Tuesday (10.03.20) to mark Caroline Flack's funeral.



Recent related videos from verified sources Watchdog find 'no causal link' between police action and Caroline Flack's death No investigation will be held into police contact with TV presenter Caroline Flack after a watchdog found there was "no causal link" between officers' actions and her death. The Independent Office for.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32Published 6 days ago Caroline Flack's trial to be reviewed by CPS Caroline Flack's trial will be "reviewed" by the Crown Prosecution Service in the wake of her passing. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:09Published 6 days ago