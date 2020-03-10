Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. Troop Withdrawal Begins Despite Tensions In Afghanistan

U.S. Troop Withdrawal Begins Despite Tensions In Afghanistan

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Troop Withdrawal Begins Despite Tensions In Afghanistan

U.S. Troop Withdrawal Begins Despite Tensions In Afghanistan

Military officials say conditions-based reduction of troop levels to 8,600 is underway and will take place over the next 135 days.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan: US official [Video]US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan: US official

The pullout comes as Afghanistan's rival leaders were sworn in as president in separate ceremonies.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:19Published

U.S. airstrike hits Taliban, days after deal [Video]U.S. airstrike hits Taliban, days after deal

The United States on Wednesday (March 4) carried out its first air strike on Taliban fighters in Afghanistan since the two sides signed a troop-withdrawal agreement on Saturday. Olivia Chan reports

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.