U.S. Troop Withdrawal Begins Despite Tensions In Afghanistan

Military officials say conditions-based reduction of troop levels to 8,600 is underway and will take place over the next 135 days.



Recent related videos from verified sources US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan: US official The pullout comes as Afghanistan's rival leaders were sworn in as president in separate ceremonies. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:19Published 39 minutes ago U.S. airstrike hits Taliban, days after deal The United States on Wednesday (March 4) carried out its first air strike on Taliban fighters in Afghanistan since the two sides signed a troop-withdrawal agreement on Saturday. Olivia Chan reports Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:23Published 6 days ago