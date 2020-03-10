Global  

Postmates, Instacart Introduce Non-Contact Delivery to Combat Coronavirus Customers can decide how they want their orders brought to them, which includes having it left at the door.

Users will be able to select their preference when they check out on the app.

Postmates, via blog post Besides Postmates, Instacart can also now make deliveries without contact.

On the grocery delivery app, just select “leave at my door delivery." The options come as cases of coronavirus continue to rise in America.
