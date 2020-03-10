Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rome > Deserted Italian streets in unprecedented lockdown

Deserted Italian streets in unprecedented lockdown

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Deserted Italian streets in unprecedented lockdown

Deserted Italian streets in unprecedented lockdown

Italy woke up to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown on Tuesday after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country.

Joe Davies reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Deserted Italian streets in unprecedented lockdown

The usually bustling city streets of Florence were deserted on Tuesday (March 10) morning, the country waking up to a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The scene was much the same in the capital Rome.

This is the new norm in Italy, a country of more than 60 million people who've been told to stay at home and only move around if absolutely necessary.

Anyone traveling has to fill in a document declaring their reasons and carry it with them.

It's the only country to enforce such drastic measures on its entire population, and it's not hard to see why.

More than 9,000 people here have tested positive for the virus.

Of those, more than 450 have died.

Bars and restaurants now have to close at 6 p.m.

Large gatherings and outdoor events, including sports, have been banned.

And schools and universities will remain closed until early April.

With many fearful of what is to come, some have chosen to stock up on supplies - a long line building up outside one Rome supermarket on Tuesday (March 10).

Elsewhere, on a cruise ship where 21 people onboard have tested positive for the virus, there were cheers from passengers as it docked in California's San Francisco Bay.

For most of them, the next stage of their journey is two weeks in quarantine.

This is a virus that has spread all over the world.

In Bethlehem, footage has emerged showing officials spraying the streets with disinfectant in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

Back in Europe, there was embarrassment for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Just moments after announcing a "no handshake" policy, he shook hands with a health official.



Recent related news from verified sources

Italy wakes up to deserted streets in unprecedented coronavirus lockdown

Italy woke up on to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown on Tuesday after the government...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Deserted Italian streets in unprecedented lockdown: https://t.co/SLDMXgN8b7 #Italy 3 seconds ago

GodKhudaBhagwan

🏴‍☠️GodKhudaBhagwan🏳️ RT @TheTorontoSun: Italian streets deserted after unprecedented coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/PECQMnfQUR https://t.co/IppB0y9Sxj 1 hour ago

TheTorontoSun

Toronto Sun Italian streets deserted after unprecedented coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/PECQMnfQUR https://t.co/IppB0y9Sxj 1 hour ago

ottawasuncom

Ottawa Sun Italian streets deserted after unprecedented coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/bxy9DiHrkC https://t.co/3W6HfVFd18 1 hour ago

YahooCanadaNews

Yahoo Canada News RT @danielrmilligan: The streets of Italy, and its most famous and populated tourist attractions, are deserted following the country's Covi… 1 hour ago

danielrmilligan

Daniel Milligan The streets of Italy, and its most famous and populated tourist attractions, are deserted following the country's C… https://t.co/Wsr6ccCLsX 1 hour ago

madhuhalgar

Madhu RT @moneycontrolcom: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte unexpectedly expanded the so-called red zone to the entire country on March 9 ni… 1 hour ago

1BOSSPRESIDENT

BOSS PRESIDENT good they should shut every country down until this devil worshipper created disease blows over 500 died in italy a… https://t.co/bMyoIz435s 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.