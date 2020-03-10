Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Meeting the man who saved my life

Meeting the man who saved my life

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 03:02s - Published < > Embed
Meeting the man who saved my life

Meeting the man who saved my life

Jo Kelly was given six months to live after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoeyFongLamboy

AstroBoy 👨🏾‍🚀💫 🔜 Okeechobee Joining our community last year seriously saved my life and since then I have constantly been meeting/around the mo… https://t.co/TPpZtJqnCJ 2 hours ago

breakableheaven

emy no offense but meeting taylor swift and telling her 1989 literally saved my life actually sucks https://t.co/IEoin7GPoN 2 hours ago

gogatekim

Kim Carroll @Matt72593989 @unashamdpodcast I don't know where you live, but there a group called The Phoenix @RiseRecoverLive t… https://t.co/BZlT7kkhJM 5 hours ago

EthanAllen45

Ethan Allen @gingerben0 Gambling is the worst of all the addictions. I advise getting yourself to a GA meeting (they saved my l… https://t.co/BW431k2pRm 7 hours ago

sawatari_zora

Reene サワタリ ♡ RT @dekuslawyer: while talking about small things. Yaoyorozu lets him know that a witch family saved her life when she was young, and thus… 8 hours ago

nautumnoml

Robin Autumn @RosalynBriar Erebus and Luna met when they were both in a dark place and stumbled across eachother. initially, the… https://t.co/f2ncXTPRs1 15 hours ago

chenleche17

before @ts011_ts "I can say this with confidence. After meeting Monbebe, I changed completely. I came to know what it was like to re… https://t.co/O9eyenq4uA 18 hours ago

ayooo_xo

♥ 3AM ♥ @ItsJRE it took so long to realise that Kpop & anime saved my life. connections i’ve made over the years, meeting n… https://t.co/cqsBgwB5qr 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Little Girl Reunited With Man Who Saved Her from Brutal Dog Attack [Video]

Little Girl Reunited With Man Who Saved Her from Brutal Dog Attack

It was a tearful reunion for a little girl and the man who saved her life from a dog attack in Oklahoma City.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:45Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.