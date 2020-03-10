'Wheel of Fortune' And 'Jeopardy!' To End Taping Before A Live Studio Audience

"Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy" have announced that they will suspend taping in front of a live studio audience.

A source close to the show told CNN that the decision has been made in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision marks the entertainment business's latest response to the pandemic.

Movie premieres, concerts, and high profile events have all been canceled in recent weeks.