Airlines battle to survive as planes fly empty

As the coronavirus bites, airlines around the world find themselves flying empty planes.

Whether due to travel bans, or just general anxiety, ever fewer people are booking tickets.

That has some carriers fearing for their survival.

On Tuesday (March 10) Korean Air Lines said the virus outbreak could put it out of business.

The company has already had to cut 80% of its international capacity.

That after more than half the world restricted passengers entering from South Korea.

The same day saw Australia's Qantas say it will trim its international capacity by a quarter.

Though boss Alan Joyce says the crisis will see winners and losers: (SOUNDBITE) (English) QANTAS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ALAN JOYCE, SAYING: "We are in a position where we believe that we are one of the fittest airlines in the world.

We're in a strong position to be able to come out of this and take opportunities.

And this will be a survival of the fittest." In Europe, Italy's decision to quarantine the entire country is now the big headache.

That has forced sweeping flight cancellations.

British Airways, Norwegian Air and budget carrier Wizz among those to cancel all services to the country.

Around the world, airlines are trying to find ways to encourage travel.

Big names including American and United have said they will waive change fees for some bookings.

In Europe, there have also been calls for help from regulators, not least over landing slots at key airports.

The rules say you have to use them or lose them, which is a problem when planes are stuck on the ground.

Virgin Atlantic, for one, says that's why it has to keep flying empty planes.