General Meal Strategies for Sports

When you’re preparing for a competition remember that nutrition preparation starts weeks before.

You want to be able to consume foods that your body’s familiar with, and that you know are easy to digest, so you’re not dealing with any gastrointestinal issues on the day of the competition.

Pre-game meals, I can suggest for you making sure you’re including some carbohydrates, in fact, one to four grams per kilogram body weight for carbohydrates with a little bit of protein.

Some of these meals might include some whole grain pasta with some tomato sauce and ground turkey, or some brown rice with grilled chicken and some steamed vegetables.

Another example might be a sandwich of whole grain bread and some turkey, lettuce and tomato with a side of fruit and yogurt, making sure that you’re avoiding high fat foods and high fiber foods as these will delay digestion.

Make sure to eat your larger meal at least three to four hours before your competition.

This will ensure that adequate digestion takes place, and will allow you to feel good for that competition.

Also make sure to include a smaller meal or snack about one to two hours before.

This can be something like some fruit and yogurt, maybe a sports drink.

It can also be something just like some fruit that might be quite easy for you to digest.

Hydration is extremely important throughout this as well, so making sure you’re staying hydrated from the minute you wake up that day, again, even starting weeks in advance, and drinking your sports drinks throughout the day and throughout your competition.

For more information to find the best pre-game meal for you, contact your local registered dietitian or local nutritionist.