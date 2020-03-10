SJSD Cleaning (3-9-20)

The st.

Joseph school district is taking advantage of students out of the classrooms during spring break for some deep cleaning.

Because of fears of the coronavirus, the district is using new disinfecting chemicals and tools.

School officials say their usual hospital grade hand sanitizer is only effective against bacteria and not viruses.

The district purchased topical use sprays, 500 new hand sanitizers and 6 ionizer machines that are effective against the coronavirus.

This 3 prong attack cost the st.

Joseph school district $30,000 officials say the price is worth it.

(sot "i mean that's worth even one case of the coronavirus, you know anytime you come with medical it gets expensive fast.

We've never bought this product before, now we've had hand sanitizers before but this other chemical we haven't really had the need to purchase it."

On thursday, hillyard chemical will be demonstrating the use of the new disinfectant tools and chemicals to school staff.

