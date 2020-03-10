Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers ‘In Talks’ To Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:51s - Published Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers ‘In Talks’ To Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice are reportedly considering postponing the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases of coronavirus Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

