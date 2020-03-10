Global  

Italy Goes on Complete Lockdown to Halt Spread of Coronavirus The dramatic escalation of travel restrictions in the country were announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday.

Giuseppe Conte, via CNN 60 million people are now on lockdown.

The lockdown means that schools are closed, sporting events are cancelled and public gatherings are banned until at least April 3.

Travel among provinces is also highly restricted.

The lockdown is the most sweeping in any nation outside of China.

Nearly 500 people have died from the virus in Italy.

Almost 10,000 people have been infected.

The spread led to prison riots on Monday.

The nation's healthcare infrastructure is reportedly at a breaking point.
Recent related news from verified sources

Italy Places Millions Of People On Lockdown In Effort To Contain Virus

Italy Places Millions Of People On Lockdown In Effort To Contain VirusWatch VideoItaly's government has placed millions of people in the northern part of the country on...
Newsy - Published

Coronavirus | WHO praises Italy’s ‘genuine sacrifices’ to slow virus

The government has put a quarter of the population under lockdown to try to halt the spread of the...
Hindu - Published


