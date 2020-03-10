Italy Goes on Complete Lockdown to Halt Spread of Coronavirus

Italy Goes on Complete Lockdown to Halt Spread of Coronavirus The dramatic escalation of travel restrictions in the country were announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday.

Giuseppe Conte, via CNN 60 million people are now on lockdown.

The lockdown means that schools are closed, sporting events are cancelled and public gatherings are banned until at least April 3.

Travel among provinces is also highly restricted.

The lockdown is the most sweeping in any nation outside of China.

Nearly 500 people have died from the virus in Italy.

Almost 10,000 people have been infected.

The spread led to prison riots on Monday.

The nation's healthcare infrastructure is reportedly at a breaking point.