Italy Goes on Complete Lockdown to Halt Spread of Coronavirus
to Halt Spread of Coronavirus The dramatic escalation of travel
restrictions in the country were
announced by Prime Minister
Giuseppe Conte on Monday.
P.M.
Giuseppe Conte,
via CNN 60 million people
are now on lockdown.
The lockdown means that
schools are closed, sporting events
are cancelled and public gatherings
are banned until at least April 3.
Travel among provinces
is also highly restricted.
The lockdown is the most
sweeping in any nation
outside of China.
Nearly 500 people have
died from the virus in Italy.
Almost
10,000 people have been infected.
The spread led to
prison riots on Monday.
The nation's healthcare
infrastructure is reportedly
at a breaking point.