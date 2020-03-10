Global  

Laura Whitmore thought Caroline Flack's death was 'fake news'

Laura Whitmore thought Caroline Flack's death was 'fake news'

Laura Whitmore thought Caroline Flack's death was 'fake news'

'Love Island' host Laura Whitmore ignored Caroline Flack's death as she thought it was "fake news".
Laura Whitmore explains reason she initially ‘ignored’ Caroline Flack’s death

Laura Whitmore initially “ignored” Caroline Flack’s death because she thought it was “fake...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Stacey Solomon taking social media break to mark Caroline Flack's funeral [Video]Stacey Solomon taking social media break to mark Caroline Flack's funeral

Stacey Solomon is taking a short break from social media on Tuesday (10.03.20) to mark Caroline Flack's funeral.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published

Love Island host Caroline Flack will be laid to rest today [Video]Love Island host Caroline Flack will be laid to rest today

Love Island host Caroline Flack will be laid to rest today

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:16Published

