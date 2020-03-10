Laura Whitmore thought Caroline Flack's death was 'fake news' 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:26s - Published Laura Whitmore thought Caroline Flack's death was 'fake news' 'Love Island' host Laura Whitmore ignored Caroline Flack's death as she thought it was "fake news".

Belfast Telegraph - Published 21 hours ago







