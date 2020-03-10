Billie Eilish delivers body shaming message at Miami concert 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:59s - Published Billie Eilish delivers body shaming message at Miami concert Chart-topping pop star Billie Eilish delivered a strong message about body shaming in Miami. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Billie Eilish, Blink-182 Perform At iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Billie Eilish, Blink-182, and Coldplay take the stage at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO concert in Los Angeles to perform some of their biggest hits. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 00:57Published on January 20, 2020