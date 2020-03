North Port Police seek details in I-75 fatal shooting now < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:33s - Published North Port Police seek details in I-75 fatal shooting North Port Police need more information about a murder that happened on I-75. The victim identified as Javaris Keon Miller died at the scene. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident. Police believe the victim was targeted. 0

WE NOW KNOW THE NAME OF THE DRIVER WHO WAS SHOT AND KILLED ON I-75 IN NORTH PORT OVER THE WEEKEND. ON SATURDAY, JUST BEFORE FOUR IN THE MORNING... JAVARIS MILLER OF LEHIGH ACRES, WAS TRAVELING IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES... BETWEEN SUMTER AND TOLEDO BLADE BOULEVARDS... WHEN HE WAS SHOT. HE DIED AT THE SCENE. POLICE CONFIRM THIS WAS A TARGETED ATTACK. THEY HAVE NOT RELEASED ANY INFORMATION ON THE SUSPECTS.





