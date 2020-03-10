Global  

After Being Trapped 52 Hours in Debris a Mom and Her Son Are Rescued From Collapsed Hotel

After Being Trapped 52 Hours in Debris a Mom and Her Son Are Rescued From Collapsed Hotel

After Being Trapped 52 Hours in Debris a Mom and Her Son Are Rescued From Collapsed Hotel

A mother and her son were rescued from the rubble two days after a collapsed quarantine hotel in China.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Mom, son safe after 52 hours trapped in China hotel rubble

BEIJING (AP) — A 10-year-old boy and his mother have been rescued 52 hours after being trapped in...
Mom, son rescued from coronavirus quarantine hotel collapse in China after 52 hours trapped

A mother and her 10-year-old son have been rescued from the collapse of a coronavirus quarantine site...
