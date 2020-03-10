Global  

Stock market plummets: Should investors be concerned?

As stocks tumble and many speculate a recession is imminent - some wonder if the impact could be similar to what we saw a decade earlier.
Mommypirate2

Piratemommy RT @andover_gary: Trump claimed credit for the stock market and economy even before he assumed office. Accordingly, he should get credit fo… 3 hours ago

andover_gary

Gary Andover Trump claimed credit for the stock market and economy even before he assumed office. Accordingly, he should get cre… https://t.co/OcFbhROqr3 19 hours ago

mnoon83

Michael Noon Okay so the Dow Jones plummets 2000 points in a day. Didn’t @realDonaldTrump say once that if the stock market drop… https://t.co/nuxCM2MEqr 19 hours ago

alex_foresta

Alex Foresta @therealDBcoop Lol he literally goes on and on about the stock market being up because of him everyday but when it… https://t.co/eH6gyWY6Ib 21 hours ago

marthabilski

martha @dearsusanbranch I did that for most of yesterday. But yeah. It is still happening. Moron in chief is tweeting from… https://t.co/SOFvwjkUN7 1 day ago

CassidySiegris1

Cassidy Siegrist As the stock market plummets remember two things and be happy. 1st boomers love talking about 401k with trump, how… https://t.co/9KEuiCMEgo 1 day ago

travel_biz_news

Travel Industry News RT @DeseretNews: "With each new revelation the stock market plummets, the travel industry grinds closer to a halt and the level of global p… 3 days ago

DeseretNews

Deseret News "With each new revelation the stock market plummets, the travel industry grinds closer to a halt and the level of g… https://t.co/OB0jtONOkc 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Long-term investors advised to sit tight as stocks tumble over coronavirus fears [Video]Long-term investors advised to sit tight as stocks tumble over coronavirus fears

It’s hard to sit tight during uncertain times. But when it comes to long-term investing, it’s the best time to do just that. Story: https://wfts.tv/3cJWBQs

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:15Published

Stock Market plummets amid coronavirus fears [Video]Stock Market plummets amid coronavirus fears

Financial expert advises investors not to panic.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

