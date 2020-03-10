What you need to know: March 10

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Health representatives say three people in butte county are now being tested... this -with still one*confirme* case in shasta county!

We do want to stress....in butte county, these are*no* confirmed cases... action news now is workign to confirm when results could come back.

County health officials have activated a department operations center from there... they will monitor, plan and prepare for the potential coronavirus threat.

A third person is now in custody in an ongoing murder investigation at a local motel six... chico police have arrested 'eric allen'..

He's charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Police say they served a search warrant at a home on columbus avenue..

And say new information tied 'allen' to the january 23rd murder of john noonan..

Quick work by fire crews to tackle a monday night structure fire - it happened in willows mondaya night - around 8pm.

Fire crews arrived to find an abadoned shed on fire.

No one was hurt - and no other structures damaged.

### new this morning... chico state university reps say at this time - the campus has no plan* to cancel classes.

The university ha* created a web page dedicated to coronavirus information and updates... regarding student health, travel and campus preparedness.

For everything you need to know... visit action news now.com, click on the news tabs, news links, then chico state coronavirus prepardeness.

President trump will meet with republicans today... in an effort aimed at cutting payroll taxes to help workers who will struggle financially due to the coronavirus.

On wall street the dow plunged 2000 points monday, prompting a 15 minute halt in trading.

President trump says he's considering loans and help for the travel industry.

### thousands of passengers on board the grand princess cruise ship...now docked in oakland... may see their chance today to*finall* leave the ship.

21 people aboard have tested positive for coronavirus... so even once allowed*of* the ship, many may be shipped to military bases for several weeks of quarantine.

It could take several days to complete the process.

It's another*bi* decision day in the democratic race for president.

Six states are voting for their choice for the nominee today -- including delegate rich michigan.

Former rivals, senators kamala harris and corey booker -- encouraged the crowd to vote for the biden.

Senator bernie sanders is hoping to repeat his success in 2016, where he defeated hillary clinton in the michigan primary... all in all, there are 352 delegates up for grabs.

