Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > EDD Provides Options For Workers Impacted By Coronavirus Outbreak, Including Filing An Unemployment Claim

EDD Provides Options For Workers Impacted By Coronavirus Outbreak, Including Filing An Unemployment Claim

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
EDD Provides Options For Workers Impacted By Coronavirus Outbreak, Including Filing An Unemployment Claim

EDD Provides Options For Workers Impacted By Coronavirus Outbreak, Including Filing An Unemployment Claim

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in California continues to grow, the state's Employment Development Department has issued guidelines for workers impacted by the disease.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArTallks

ArtOnArtsBlog RT @AFMLocal47: EDD Provides Options For Workers Impacted By Coronavirus Outbreak, Including Filing For Unemployment https://t.co/rJdULSYlb6 2 days ago

theuslifestyle

TheUS LifestyleGroup RT @theuslifestyle: EDD Provides Options For Workers Impacted By Coronavirus Outbreak, Including Filing For Unemployment https://t.co/NpVGT… 3 days ago

theuslifestyle

TheUS LifestyleGroup EDD Provides Options For Workers Impacted By Coronavirus Outbreak, Including Filing For Unemployment https://t.co/NpVGTTygJu 3 days ago

Geoffsabtchange

GeoffHenderson CA's EDD Provides Options For Workers Impacted By Coronavirus Outbreak, Including Filing For Unemployment https://t.co/ohBvbFYpUF 3 days ago

nana_Ooh

nana_Ooh EDD Provides Options For Workers Impacted By Coronavirus Outbreak, Including Filing For Unemployment https://t.co/1v7fVFD4TU 4 days ago

smalcutt

shaleen RT @Alllwftopic: EDD Provides Options For Workers Impacted By Coronavirus Outbreak, Including Filing For Unemployment https://t.co/aAzuWRZA… 4 days ago

Alllwftopic

Allwftopic EDD Provides Options For Workers Impacted By Coronavirus Outbreak, Including Filing For Unemployment https://t.co/aAzuWRZAWl 4 days ago

AFMLocal47

AFM Local 47 EDD Provides Options For Workers Impacted By Coronavirus Outbreak, Including Filing For Unemployment https://t.co/rJdULSYlb6 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance [Video]

Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance

On Sunday afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an unprecedented order to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Ohio—effective 9 p.m. Sunday, all bars and restaurants have been ordered to close..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:54Published
Local casinos staying open amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Local casinos staying open amid coronavirus outbreak

Rolling Hills Casino in Corning is still open amid the coronavirus outbreak, but workers are taking steps to keep guests safe.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.