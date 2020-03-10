|
EDD Provides Options For Workers Impacted By Coronavirus Outbreak, Including Filing An Unemployment Claim
|
EDD Provides Options For Workers Impacted By Coronavirus Outbreak, Including Filing An Unemployment Claim
As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in California continues to grow, the state's Employment Development Department has issued guidelines for workers impacted by the disease.
Katie Johnston reports.
