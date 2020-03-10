'A day without women': Strike in Mexico to condemn femicides 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:07s - Published On Sunday, some 80,000 women marched on the streets of the Mexican capital. On Sunday, some 80,000 women marched on the streets of the Mexican capital.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this america ♡ RT @GisiLovesTaylor: MEXICO IS MAKING HISTORY TOMORROW. WE'RE HAVING OUR FIRST NATIONAL WOMEN'S STRIKE: "A DAY WITHOUT WOMEN". Millions… 11 seconds ago Dan Castro RT @kayranmon: ‘They banged drums, danced and chanted: “And how, how, how the***can they torture and rape us and no one does anything?”’… 41 seconds ago