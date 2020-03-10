Global  

Chinese police wear helmets fitted with infrared device to detect pedestrians' temperature amid coronavirus outbreak

Chinese police wear helmets fitted with infrared device to detect pedestrians' temperature amid coronavirus outbreak

Chinese police wear helmets fitted with infrared device to detect pedestrians' temperature amid coronavirus outbreak

Chinese police wore smart helmets equipped with an infrared camera to detect pedestrians' temperature amid coronavirus outbreak in south China.
Chinese police wear helmets fitted with infrared device to detect pedestrians' temperature amid coronavirus outbreak

Chinese police wore smart helmets equipped with an infrared camera to detect pedestrians' temperature amid coronavirus outbreak in south China.

In the video, filmed in the city of Chengdu in Sichuan Province on March 5, a policeman with a smart helmet and VR glasses stood on a road to detect locals' temperature.

According to reports, an infrared camera is equipped on the smart helmet which can track the temperature of the pedestrians within a radius of five metres.

If anyone's temperature is above 37.3C, the helmet will sound an alarm.

The helmet can check more than a hundred people's temperature in two minutes, reports said.




