De Blasio Takes Swing At Biden

De Blasio Takes Swing At Biden

De Blasio Takes Swing At Biden

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took a swing at Joe Biden.

According to Politico, De Blasio claims that Biden has not been sufficiently vetted by voters.

Biden has been in politics since 1973.

He was a Senator, VP, and he ran for president three times.

"Joe Biden has a lot of issues he needs to speak to." "If we don't deal with it now, in the family, and have that blunt discussion, Donald Trump will." De Blasio endorsed Bernie Sanders for President after his own campaign for President failed.

