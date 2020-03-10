ISDH confirms two more COVID-19 cases, one is in Boone County

Tippecanoe county.

There are now six confirmed cases in the state.

The two newest cases are in adams and boone counties.

This is in addition to four other cases in marion, hendricks and noble counties.

The state is expected to give updates on the covid-19 outbreak later today.

We're learning more about indiana's (fourth confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Noble county health officials say a middle aged man showed up at parkvew noble e-r on sunday.

By sunday night, tests results returned as a presumptive positive,.

Health officer dr. terry gaff says the man most likely contracted the virus while traveling to florida.

The man also visited another parkview health location on march 1st.

Both locations he visited are now shut down.

However dr. gaff says the man did everything right in this situation.

"they should in anyway be blamed for the illness they contracted.

The important thing is that they get prompt, appropriate medical care as news 18 previously reported, the first case was an adult in indianapolis.

The second and third reported cases were in hendricks county.

That includes an elementary school student in avon.

I-u health hospitals in our area