Tyra Banks Guesses How 1,449 Fans Responded to a Survey About Her

Tyra Banks guesses how 1,449 fans responded to a question survey about her.

Does she have a favorite America’s Next Top Model winner?

What’s her favorite catchphrase?

Does Tyra think she looks more like Beyoncé or Rihanna?

If Tyra were a ghost, where would she haunt and why?

Watch as Tyra gets teary-eyed over the bond she’s created with her fans over the course of her legendary career.