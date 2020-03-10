Things not to say to a grieving person

aryn cope, as a person with multiple mental illnesses/disorders doing everyday things can be so hard and i went through… https://t.co/zroohTia1b 5 hours ago

Rick White @PaulaKatabrad @kellythiebaud I'm so sorry. Your dreams are actually part of the grieving process. Perhaps, it's ev… https://t.co/Nd0xV3M0sk 11 hours ago

Mask☆Demasque RT @nerdypursuit: I peeked at Twitter & everyone is arguing. So I'll just say: When a person is grieving, they will say things they don't… 3 days ago

guek @AJVrana @WorldsEndBosco Ok there are a few things I'll cop to immediately. First being that hijacking another pers… https://t.co/ZP8BHTFj1W 4 days ago

Nerdy Pursuit I peeked at Twitter & everyone is arguing. So I'll just say: When a person is grieving, they will say things they… https://t.co/NLUQZMuUUk 4 days ago