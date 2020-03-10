Global  

Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School Closed After School Says Parent Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School Closed After School Says Parent Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School Closed After School Says Parent Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School will be closed Tuesday after a parent tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent to the school community.
evanFmoore

Evan F. Moore RT @Suntimes: ANOTHER SCHOOL CLOSED — Resurrection College Prep High School dismissed classes this morning after learning a school member c… 3 minutes ago

mrtgr

Tim Rostan. Major synagogue and day school in Lake View section of Chicago shuttered after student's parent tests positive for… https://t.co/3xz6WsG76s 7 minutes ago

CSTbreaking

Sun-Times Breaking 4th Chicago-area school closes after contact with coronavirus https://t.co/ZFU9fVfxWN 12 minutes ago

Suntimes

Chicago Sun-Times ANOTHER SCHOOL CLOSED — Resurrection College Prep High School dismissed classes this morning after learning a schoo… https://t.co/6p6UxMebOQ 12 minutes ago

bloatedlesbian

Madge Weinstein🦪 Lakeview: "Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School in Lakeview announced that it would be closed on for the day after th… https://t.co/Xa0apuR1tR 13 minutes ago

JClickbaited

Amen President Bernie Sanders! Anshe Emet Synagogue and Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School closed after parent tests positive for coronavirus, mar… https://t.co/qI8nVuCawh 20 minutes ago

LiNKiNPaRK_O_o_

_O_o_ RT @Ashlee_Rezin: CDPH set up a tent this morning for health tests outside Vaughn Occupational HS, where a class aide tested positive for c… 22 minutes ago

JasonGr89998557

Jason Grey Alarming. The school system in Chicago seems to be in line of site for the virus. Chicago Public Schools and all pr… https://t.co/Lvq0FFVfhE 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harkham Hillel Hebrew Academy Shuts Down After Parent Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Harkham Hillel Hebrew Academy Shuts Down After Parent Tests Positive For Coronavirus

According to a report, the Jewish day school will stay closed until at least Thursday. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:20Published

Arlington Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Arlington Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An elementary school student and their parent have tested positive for coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:29Published

