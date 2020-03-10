Global  

Massive Asteroid Will Look Like a Slow-Moving Star During Earth Flyby

The largest asteroid passing Earth in 2020 is set to zip by on April 29th, looking like a slow-moving star in the night sky through telescopes.

The “potentially hazardous” asteroid will safely pass at a distance of 4 million miles.

