Massive Asteroid Will Look Like a Slow-Moving Star During Earth Flyby 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:57s - Published Massive Asteroid Will Look Like a Slow-Moving Star During Earth Flyby The largest asteroid passing Earth in 2020 is set to zip by on April 29th, looking like a slow-moving star in the night sky through telescopes. The “potentially hazardous” asteroid will safely pass at a distance of 4 million miles. 0

