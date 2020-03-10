Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cast Talk Delayed Release Of 'The Hunt'

Cast Talk Delayed Release Of 'The Hunt'

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
Cast Talk Delayed Release Of 'The Hunt'

Cast Talk Delayed Release Of 'The Hunt'

Last year Donald Trump tweeted his outrage at the horror satire "The Hunt", effectively causing the film to move its release date.

Now stars Ike Barinholtz and Betty Gilpin, and writer Damon Lindelof say it's been the best and most meta marketing the film about a group of strangers who are hunted for sport could have asked for.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

grandma_hockey

annie Laing RT @ETCanada: .@ikebarinholtz, Betty Gilpin and Damon Lindelof say Trump tweets and release delays only increased anticipation for horror s… 44 minutes ago

ETCanada

ET Canada .@ikebarinholtz, Betty Gilpin and Damon Lindelof say Trump tweets and release delays only increased anticipation fo… https://t.co/Io2TTUp1UT 45 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Everything You Need to Know About Cyberpunk 2077 [Video]Everything You Need to Know About Cyberpunk 2077

When trying to make a living in Night City, it's best to be prepared. For this list, we’re looking at the confirmed facts that CD Projekt Red have released regarding their upcoming sci-fi, RPG epic..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:07Published

'The Hunt' Gets Release Date, Harrison Ford Calls Out Trump & More | THR News [Video]'The Hunt' Gets Release Date, Harrison Ford Calls Out Trump & More | THR News

Universal sets a release date for the 'The Hunt,' Harrison Ford is calling out President Donald Trump and the Film Academy is explaining why Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce were left out of the Oscars In..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 04:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.