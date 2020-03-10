Global  

Latest Coronavirus Case Tied To Port Everglades

Latest Coronavirus Case Tied To Port Everglades

Latest Coronavirus Case Tied To Port Everglades

The Florida Department of Health has announced a new positive case of coronavirus in Broward, bringing the total number in the count to four.
Recent related news from verified sources

Officials: Third Broward Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Case Related To Port Everglades

The Florida Department of Health said a third presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in Broward...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •bizjournals


Regal Princess Docks At Port Everglades After Two Crewmembers Test Negative For Coronavirus

The Regal Princess cruise is docked once again at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale following a...
cbs4.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Latest Presumptive Case Of Coronavirus Brings Total To 11 In Pa. [Video]Latest Presumptive Case Of Coronavirus Brings Total To 11 In Pa.

There is another presumptive case of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, bringing the total to 11.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Grand Princess Passengers Depart From Ship For 2nd Day [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak: Grand Princess Passengers Depart From Ship For 2nd Day

After spending several days at sea in limbo, the Grand Princess arrived at the Port of Oakland on Monday and the process of disembarking passengers continued early Tuesday. Anne Makovec reports...

