Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kremlin: Trump Won't Attend Russia's Victory Day Parade

Kremlin: Trump Won't Attend Russia's Victory Day Parade

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Kremlin: Trump Won't Attend Russia's Victory Day ParadeThe Kremlin said President Trump won't be attending the Victory Day parade.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kremlin says Trump cannot visit Russia for Victory Day in May

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States had told Moscow that U.S. President Donald Trump...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

amalfull1000

nadine RT @27khv: Donald Trump has rejected Putin's invitation to attend May's Moscow celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the defeat of N… 17 minutes ago

FreerEleanor

Eleanor Freer RT @thedailybeast: Trump has rejected an invitation from Vladimir Putin to attend a ceremony in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of Russ… 18 minutes ago

MarijusPetruson

Marijus Petrušonis RT @MoscowTimes: The U.S. had told Moscow that Donald Trump would not travel to Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9. Earlier Putin said tha… 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.