CONEXPO will have screening stations amid coronavirus concerns

CONEXPO will have screening stations amid coronavirus concerns

CONEXPO will have screening stations amid coronavirus concerns

Amid coronavirus fears, the CONEXPO organizers are taking some extra steps to keep it's staff and visitors safe.
CONEXPO will have screening stations amid coronavirus concerns

IN LAS VEGAS!THE CONEXPO KICKS OFF TODAY ---BUT WITH EXTRA PRECAUTIONSREPORTER KELSEY MCFARLAND IS ATTHE CONVENTION CENTER -- WITHTHE EXTRA SCREENINGS PEOPLEATTENDING WILL SEE.LAS VEGAS HOSTS OVER 24THOUSAND CONVENTIONS EACHYEAR..BRINGING IN MILLIONS OF PEOPLE.MANY OF WHICH ATTEND EVENTSRIGHT HERE AT THE LAS VEGASCONVENTION CENTER..SO FAR...AT LEAST 9 EVENTS EITHERCANCELLED, POSTPONED, OR RE-SCHEDULED AS AN ONLINE EVENT.THAT INCLUDES GOOGLE'S INTERNALSALES AND MARKETING EVENT.ALL NINE OF THOSE EVENTS WERESCHEUDLED TO TAKE PLACE DURINGTHE MONTH OF MARCH...ORGANIZERS OF THE EVENTS ARECITING CORONAVIRUS-- NOTWANTING TO RISK THE HEALTH OFTHEIR STAFF OR ATTENDEES.JUST ONE EVENT...CAN BRING IN HUNDREDS OFTHOUSANDS OF PEOPLE...SO THIS WILL LIKELY BE A BIGBLOW FOR LAS VEGAS...BUT THERE ARE AT LEAST FIVEOTHER LARGE SCALE EVENTS THATARE BEIND HELD AS SCHEDULEDJUST THIS MONTH.RIGHT NOW...CONEXPO IS HAPPENING AT THE LASVEGAS CONVENTION CENTER.ORGANIZERS HAVE A STATEMENT ONTHEIR WEBSITE THAT SAYSTHEY'LL BE SCREENING ALLATTENDEES WITH A MEDICAL STAFFON SITE...AND IF THEY PRESENT SYMPTOMS OFCOVID 19...THEY WILL BE TAKEN BYAMBULANCE TO SUNRISE HOSPITAL.CONEXPO SAYS SOME MAJOREXHIBITORS HAVE CANCELLEDTHEIR ATTENDANCE...BUTEVEN WITH CANCELLATIONS...THEY'LL STILL HAVE ABOUT 75PERCENT OF EXHIBIT SPACEFILLED.LAS VEGAS HAS A LOT OFIMPORTANT EVENTS SCHEDULED INTHE NEAR FUTURE..INCLUDING THE NFL DRAFTSCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE INAPRIL.AT LAST CHECK...THE NFL HASN'T CHANGED IT'SPLANS.BUT WE'RE GOING TO DOUBLE CHECKON THAT STATUS WITH THE LVCVATODAY...THEY'LL BE HOLDING THEIR PUBLICBOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AT 9A.M.

